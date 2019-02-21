Total Dhamaal: Six reasons why this comic caper will tickle your funny bone

bollywood

Ever since the makers of Total Dhamaal released its trailer, people can't stop rolling on the floor laughing with its hilarious take on an adventurous safari

Total Dhamaal poster/picture courtesy: Fox Star Hindi's Instagram account

Indra Kumar's directorial venture, Total Dhamaal, starring Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Arshad Warsi, is all set to hit the theatres on February 22. Let's take a look what makes the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise a special one.

Total Dhamaal movie release is just around the corner, and as the makers of the film are busy promoting this comic caper, here are six reasons why this third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise is going to be a 'dhamaal' film.

Jackie Shroff's voice over:

When Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra struggle through the roads to find the location of the treasure, the GPS voice-over is extremely amusing. The makers have infused Jackie Shroff's voice as the 'bindaas bhidu,' who is the voice assistance in the GPS navigation system of the car, helps Ajay and his friend, Sanjay, to reach the treasure faster, but what comes after is extremely entertaining.

The Aviation Scene:

Dhamaal, the very first instalment of this comic-franchise, had one epic scene where Baban, played by Ashish Choudhary and his father, Asrani, who are in a life-death situation in a crashing plane, has been recreated by the makers in this one. If that one had a plane, this one has a helicopter, which has an 'auto-start' function. Take a look.

High-octane action sequences with animal safari:

The VFX, comedy, and of course, the cars flying and planes crashing, Total Dhamaal is an out-and-out package of jokes and sketches. Indra Kumar's directorial film is a plethora of such incidences that will keep you hooked till the end.

The Beta Couple:

The Beta couple is back and how! Total Dhamaal has many reasons to catch this comedy in theatres, one of them being Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's reunion.

Adi-Manav's antics:

This duo, Adi and Manav, the brothers who share a good sense of humour, will tickle your funny-bone for sure. Once again, Adi and Manav are back with their antics, and Manav's innocence to deal with tough situations is something a Dhamaal fan mustn't miss out on!

Ensemble cast:

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the comedy flick also features Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor. Not only these, but we will also see Esha Gupta as Sanjana, Mahesh Manjrekar as a don, and loads of animals in the film. In fact, this time, Adi and Manav will also have a love interest in the movie.

Total Dhamaal is presented by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film releases on February 22, 2019, across India.

