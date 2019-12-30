Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's first picture with baby Ayat is the most precious thing you'll see today

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl on December 27. Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma have named their little one Ayat, and the first picture of their daughter is too cute for words. Aayush took to Instagram today to share a picture of himself with baby Eva and the picture will surely make you smile.

The Love Yatri actor captioned the picture as, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy". The adorable series of pictures, which also includes their elder son Ahil has gone viral on the internet and people can't handle the cuteness overload!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) onDec 29, 2019 at 11:27pm PST

Did the picture make you go aww? Don't worry, you're not alone! Lots of Arpita Sharma's friends from the industry have commented on the picture, and they totally reflect what we feel. Pranutan Bahl loaded the comment section with series of heart emojis, while Ronit Roy wrote, "OMG!!!!! How cute is that!!". Saiee Manjrekar commented, "Toooo cute for words. congratulations", while Mini Mathur wrote, "Oh suchhhhh a cutieeee!! Can't get over Ahils thrilled face."

Arpita Khan gave birth to the baby girl at Hinduja hospital in Khar, Mumbai. Dad Aayush Sharma was spotted outside the hospital and looked visibly excited and happy. Coincidentally, the baby girl was born on Arpita's brother Salman Khan's birthday. In the final months of her pregnancy, it was reported that Arpita and Sharma were keen that their baby shares her birthday with 'mamu' Salman, and had accordingly scheduled a C-section for December 27. Now, Salman Khan's youngest niece will share his birth date with him!

When mid-day spoke to Aayush, the second-time daddy was naturally over the moon. "I always wanted a daughter. Arpita and Ahil were hoping for a boy. Thank God, it's a girl! The family is complete now. [What makes it more special] is that Ayat is the first girl born in my family [the Sharmas]," he beamed.

