Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's first picture with baby Ayat is the most precious thing you'll see today
Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl on December 27, 2019. Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to share a picture of the little one. And the picture is too beautiful to describe!
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl on December 27. Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma have named their little one Ayat, and the first picture of their daughter is too cute for words. Aayush took to Instagram today to share a picture of himself with baby Eva and the picture will surely make you smile.
The Love Yatri actor captioned the picture as, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy". The adorable series of pictures, which also includes their elder son Ahil has gone viral on the internet and people can't handle the cuteness overload!
Did the picture make you go aww? Don't worry, you're not alone! Lots of Arpita Sharma's friends from the industry have commented on the picture, and they totally reflect what we feel. Pranutan Bahl loaded the comment section with series of heart emojis, while Ronit Roy wrote, "OMG!!!!! How cute is that!!". Saiee Manjrekar commented, "Toooo cute for words. congratulations", while Mini Mathur wrote, "Oh suchhhhh a cutieeee!! Can't get over Ahils thrilled face."
Arpita Khan gave birth to the baby girl at Hinduja hospital in Khar, Mumbai. Dad Aayush Sharma was spotted outside the hospital and looked visibly excited and happy. Coincidentally, the baby girl was born on Arpita's brother Salman Khan's birthday. In the final months of her pregnancy, it was reported that Arpita and Sharma were keen that their baby shares her birthday with 'mamu' Salman, and had accordingly scheduled a C-section for December 27. Now, Salman Khan's youngest niece will share his birth date with him!
When mid-day spoke to Aayush, the second-time daddy was naturally over the moon. "I always wanted a daughter. Arpita and Ahil were hoping for a boy. Thank God, it's a girl! The family is complete now. [What makes it more special] is that Ayat is the first girl born in my family [the Sharmas]," he beamed.
-
Actor Salman Khan's beloved sister Arpita Khan was blessed with a baby girl, Ayat, on Friday, December 27. Arpita and Aayush Sharma are already proud parents to a 3-year-old kid Ahil Sharma. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal
-
Actor and father of the baby girl, Aayush took to Instagram to share the good news and wrote, "We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma."
In picture: Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were snapped at the hospital together.
-
The 'Loveyatri' actor Aayush Sharma shared a beautiful card thanking all the fans for their love and blessings on behalf of the Khan and Sharma family. The card is embellished with butterflies and the initial letters of blessed parents along with bright cradle with the baby girl's name Ayat Sharma.
-
Earlier in the day, Aayush Sharma wished his brother-in-law Salman Khan, who ringed in his 54th birthday the same day. He shared a picture of the 'Dabangg' actor and captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday Bhai .. there are so many things I've learned from you. Thank you for always being there @beingsalmankhan."
-
On the work front, Aayush Sharma who was last seen in 'Loveyatri' along with newcomer Warina Hussain, will next be seen in ' Kwatha' which is inspired by true events. He will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.
In picture: Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani were also snapped by the shutterbugs at the hospital where Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to Ayat.
-
The family also shared a statement to share the news with their fans. "With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support."
In picture: Atul Agnihotri's son Ayaan Agnihotri was snapped with the family at the hospital.
-
"We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn't have been complete without you all," the statement from the family read further.
In picture: Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri posed for the shutterbugs as they reached the hospital.
-
Salman Khan, who rang in his birthday with his family and friends on Thursday night, took to Twitter to welcome the newborn into the family. "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank you Arpita and Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family.
In picture: Seema Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Sohail Khan and Yohan Khan at the hospital.
-
"May everyone who reads this bless her and may she grow up and make everyone proud. Thank you for all the love and respect. You all have been very kind, thank you," the actor posted on Twitter.
In picture: Helen was also snapped by the paparazzi at the Bandra hospital.
-
Daisy Shah and Sangeeta Bijlani also visited the new mommy Arpita Khan Sharma at the hospital.
-
Salim Khan also arrived later in the day to pay a visit to his daughter Arpita Khan at the hospital.
-
Salma Khan was also spotted at the hospital.
-
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan was clicked by the shutterbugs at the hospital in the city.
-
Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal at the hospital.
Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to baby Ayat on December 27, and the entire family paid a visit to the new mommy at the hospital. Salman Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Arhaan Khan, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Daisy Shah, Helen, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Seema Khan and Zaheer Iqbal were snapped by the shutterbugs at the hospital. We have pictures
