Arpita Khan recalls memories from her wedding day; shares beautiful pictures

bollywood

Arpita Khan has taken to her Instagram account to share memories from her wedding day, calling it the 'D-Day' with husband Aayush Sharma

Arpita Khan Sharma shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Arpita Khan's wedding was one of the grandest ones in Bollywood. The wedding was nothing less than a fairy tale, and, why not? When your brother is Salman Khan, he can actually bring stars to your feet. Arpita Khan married Aayush Sharma and on a lazy Saturday afternoon, the star-sister went through her wedding album and shared memories from there on her social media account. From posting pictures on Instagram to sharing them as stories, Arpita's way of showing love?

Arpita Khan shared a photo from the 'pheras' (Hindu wedding ritual) with Aayush Sharma and recalled how special the day was in her life. In the picture, she looked like a princess all dolled up in the traditional bridal red lehenga. On the other hand, Aayush looked dapper in the traditional groom's outfit that of a sherwani. Arpita's caption to this post was: "Innocence, throwback#weddingtime#pheras#hyderabad#falaknumapalace#18thnov @aaysharma (sic)"

View this post on Instagram Innocence ♥ï¸Â #thorwback#weddingtime#pheras#hyderabad#falaknumapalace#18thnov @aaysharma A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) onJul 5, 2019 at 9:02pm PDT

Husband Aayush Sharma expressed his feelings after seeing this photo. He wrote, "What a moment" with three different emoticons emoting hug, love, and happiness.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan's wife, Mini Mathur commented on the picture saying, " Loving these wedding throwbacks arps!!!!! I don’t remember any other wedding that was so madly fun!!! What about the post pheras party pics? Memories???"

Take a look at some more pictures from her wedding:

A few days ago, Arpita also wished her father-in-law, Anil Sharma on Instagram. She plucked out a picture from the wedding album and shared it on Instagram. Here's what she had written: "Happy Happy Birthday Dada @anilsharma30 Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, great health & success always. We love you very much Ahil (sic)"

Arpita and Aayush tied the knot on November 18, 2014, at the royal Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Aayush Sharma made his debut in Bollywood with Loveyatri (2018) and has two more projects in hand, for which he has beefed up.

Also Read: Salman Khan gifts Arpita a flat in Bandra as wedding present

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates