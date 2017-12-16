Arpita Tiwari death: Facebook chat lead fizzles out, cops still clueless

Police say chat between Arpita, suspect Amit and another friend had nothing to do with her death; family meets DCP, asks to register fresh statement

The Malvani police have failed to come to any conclusion over the mysterious death of emcee Arpita Tiwary, 25, even after continuous interrogation of prime suspects. While a Facebook chat four days before she died had swung needle of suspicion towards Amit Hazra, who dared Arpita to meet him on Sunday, it fizzled out after cops deemed it 'insignificant'.



Arpita Tiwary was found dead in the wee hours of Monday

Arpita, a resident of Mira Road, had left home on Sunday morning around 11 am. She had told her father Triveninath that she is going to Essel World for an event. Around 10.45 pm, when, he called her, she replied saying she'd come home and have dinner. Her family then went to sleep expecting her to return late. She was found dead at her boyfriend Pankaj Jadhav's building in the wee hours of Monday, December 10.



The chat was in the comments section of one of Arpita's Facebook posts

'Nothing to do with death'

Cops read a chat between Arpita, Amit and her friends in the comments section of one of her posts - she'd uploaded two photos - dated December 5. Amit commented saying, "People are asking which one's the original" to which Arpita replied saying "Who are you asshole...m blocking u (sic)" and Amit dared her to do so. She then responded with a GIF of an actress showing her middle finger. Then Nilesh Kadam, her friend, jumped in, asking Amit to meet them on Sunday. Amit agreed.

Sources in the police rejected this chat calling it 'insignificant' and 'healthy'. "They are all friends and these kinds of chats happen between today's youngsters. We have gone through the chats in question but don't think it has anything to do with Arpita's mysterious death," said a police officer.

Seeking attention

According to sources, Amit was trying to seek Arpita's attention. Though he and Pankaj were friends, his closeness to Arpita was visible, said another police source. Amit knew Arpita wanted to break up with Pankaj as he wasn't keen on marrying her, despite being with her for eight years. "Arpita was insisting Pankaj to consider marriage since the last two years but consistent denial from Pankaj had brought mental stress to her," her father told cops. Cops grilled Pankaj and Amit for the fourth consecutive day but couldn't come to any conclusion till the evening.

Family meets DCP

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Arpita's family met DCP (zone-11) Vikram Deshmane and put forward their demands regarding the probe. Her sister Shweta said after the meeting, "When this incident happened, we had little clue about the events which led to Arpita's tragic death, but now many friends and well-wishers are telling us things that point to this incident as a planned murder. All the people present in the flat that night must be questioned. We've come across more information regarding this incident and want to add to the FIR, so we requested cops to register a fresh statement in this case.

