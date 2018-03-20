Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi begin shooting Total Dhamaal

Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi begins shooting for Total Dhamaal from today



Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi begin shooting for Indra Kumar's comic caper, Total Dhamaal, today. They were part of the franchise's first two outings in 2007 and 2011.



Jaaved Jaaferi

With new additions Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, Arshad and Jaaved are hoping to raise the fun quotient further with their well-known dialogue, "Mama will be so proud of you!" We hope they make us proud too with their funny act.

