Arshad Warsi on Munna Bhai 3: Don't think it's going to work, been a bit too long

Arshad Warsi made his Bollywood debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996 but the fame that he deserved came his way after the character of Circuit came into his life in the year 2003. The film was Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. that also starred Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Bomaj Irani, and the late Sunil Dutt.

Circuit, on the surface, was Munna's sidekick and his yes man. But beneath the surface, he was one of the only few people in the film who understood this goon with a heart of gold and his emotions. And Warsi owned ever scene he was in, ultimately making this an unforgettable role in an unforgettable comedy.

He reprised the role three years later in Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006 and was all set to give fans Munna Bhai Chale Amerika but unfortunately, the comedy never saw the lights of the day. It has been 14 years and people are still hopeful for a reunion of Munna and Circuit.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked the actor about the same, he said, "Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju's house and threaten them to start fast. I don't know. I don't think it is going to work. It's been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don't think so," he said. "Sad for all of us," he added.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer earlier this year and the actor has now recovered. When asked Warsi about it, this is what he had to say, "He's fine. Just spoke to him some days back from Dubai. He said why don't you come over. I said I can't. He does that. Calls up, says 'What are you doing bro, why don't you come over, I am in Dubai. Do you need anything from here?' We speak about how is he doing, his health, yeh, woh. He's doing good."

Talking about the cult of Circuit, he stated, "I feel as an actor, your job is to entertain people. I like to do what people like to see. It's like when we watch a film, we always watch a film that we like to watch. Not the one we don't like to watch. It's just like that. If people want to see something, I am more than happy to do it. Then I know everybody likes comedy. I do it, I have no qualms about it. But saying that, that does not mean that I don't enjoy doing other things."

Work never eluded the actor after Munna Bhai, and he went on to be seen in films like Hulchul, Sehar, Salaam Namaste, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Kabul Express, the Golmaal and Dhamaal Franchise, Jolly LLB, the web-series Asur, and is also gearing up for Durgamati and Bachchan Pandey.

