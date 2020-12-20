Arshad Warsi on working with Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey: I wanted to shoot an insane film with him

When comedy comes calling, Arshad Warsi can't say no, especially when he is paired alongside the master of all trades, Akshay Kumar. "It's so strange that I have never worked with Akshay all this while," says the Munna Bhai MBBS actor, who was recently signed for Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey.

Elated about sharing screen space with another comedy king, Warsi believes their pairing will be a "treat for the audience". "This is my first film with Akshay. We have often spoken about working together, but it never materialised. I wanted to shoot an insane film with him and we are doing Bachchan Pandey. It will be great to work with someone so spontaneous," says the actor. While they've never collaborated onscreen before, Kumar served as the producer on Warsi's latest OTT release, Durgamati.



Farhad Samji

Set to go on floors in January 2021, the movie also features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon to kick-start shoot for Bachchan Pandey in January 2021

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news