Arshi Khan on being part of BCL: 'Awaam' will always enjoy watching me

television

Arshi Khan, who will be seen in Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's BCL this year, says that she is all set to showcase her true emotions on screen

Arshi Khan

Actor Arshi Khan, who will be seen in Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's BCL this year says that she is all set to showcase her true emotions on screen. The actor says that the audience loves to see her and she will show them her many facets, this BCL.



Arshi Khan

Since how many years you are playing BCL?

I am playing in BCL since the last year. So, it's been 2 years now.

Which position you will play -allrounder? Bowler, Batsman?

I am always the face of the team. Last year, I was supporting Kolkata Babumoshai and this year, I am with Azamgarh Royals.

Do you watch cricket matches as well?

Yes, I do watch cricket. I love it. In fact, I watch IPL every day.

Which is your favourite Test matches, One day or T20 matches?

I like T-20 matches because we save a lot of time in it. We get to know the winner within a particular time, so I love it more.

This year Cricket World Cup is also coming what are the chances of India this time?

India is at a very good level. Everyone is preparing for it. I am obviously supporting India and I definitely wish and hope that India wins the World Cup.



Arshi Khan

BCL is a perfect combination of glamour and entertainment what is your take on that.

Yes, BCL is definitely a perfect combination of glamour and entertainment because of course actors are playing cricket. We all are very glamorous and yes, as we are actors, we have that inbuilt ability to be entertaining. So, I agree with it.

BCL is famous for controversies. What is your take on that?

It's not only about BCL, but each and every reality show also gets famous because of controversies. Controversies hype TRP, people watch it because they like to see controversies happening. Last year, it was amazing. Let's see how it goes this year.

The youth loved BCL last year on MTV. The youth audiences loved it. Your comment on it?

People loved BCL last year because I was in it. We all had just come out of the Bigg Boss house and we had a lot of fun. Even Ekta was really happy. This year, I will try and do whatever I can be it showing anger, fighting, dancing or whatever. Last year, it was awesome and I am sure this year also it will do great too.

How Arshi will add value to BCL?

Arshi Khan is 'Awaam Ki Jaan'. Even if a glimpse of Arshi Khan is shown on TV people get happy. So, whether I am happy, sad, cry, shout, fight or do anything, the 'Awaam' will always enjoy watching me.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates