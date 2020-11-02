Arshi Khan reveals why she was so uninhibited and 'bindas' in Bigg Boss

Former Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan, who entered the show as a commoner, emerged as a reality star in 2017. She is now hoping for more commoners in the reality TV show Bigg Boss. Arshi who has worked in several serials, music albums and web series since her newfound fame in 2017 believes the show offers the biggest platform for potential entertainers to debut in the industry.

"There's no opportunity bigger than starting your career on Bigg Boss, with Salman Khan and other celebs in the house. During my season, I was locked up with artists who had spent a minimum of 12 years in the industry and I learnt a few things through my interactions with them. For a girl from Bhopal who spent 5 years looking for a big break in Mumbai and had no godfather or godmother in the industry, Bigg Boss will forever be the most defining part of my life," said the actress.

Arshi further added, "Commoners bring fresh life into shows like Bigg boss because they don't plan much like celebs do. I wore two "kadas", a nose pin and few nighties – which made a big statement among audiences. I remember the celebs in my season had planned to wear hundreds of branded apparel and fashion accessories on all 100 days. They were constantly worried about their PR and fanbases outside. Commoners came with no such tension and that's why I was so uninhibited and bindas," she said

When she with a media interview was asked about entering the show this year as a senior? If yes, what can we expect? "If the show's makers call me, I would love to go and give the show good content the way I did in 2017. Mein game ko aise paltungi, people won't know what hit them. I watched the show and saw so many missed opportunities where the seniors could have twisted the game and made the show more entertaining. When Nikki Tamboli made a fuss about her nails, I wished I was inside. I would have her surrender one nail per item and made her life living hell. I would've created more couples in the house and have great masti with few contestants. There's a lot of creative potential that went wasted. So, I wish the show's makers sent past entertainers of the show instead of the same characters who we see in every season. It gets stale after a while," concluded Arshi.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news