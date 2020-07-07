Arti Singh says Ankita Lokhande needs space after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving all his fans and close friends heartbroken. The actor, 34, died by suicide at his Bandra residence. While no one knows why Sushant took this drastic step, however, speculations have been rife and the police have been investigating the suicide.

Sushant's ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, was among those who were shocked to the core on learning of his death. The actress made sure she met his family after his last rites and even went to his hometown in Patna to visit his father.

Recently, actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who's friends with Ankita, spoke about speaking to her after SSR's demise. Arti revealed that she knew Sushant Singh Rajput through Ankita, and thought he was a nice guy.

Speaking to ETimes, Arti Singh shared, "I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that."

After Sushant's demise, Arti Singh had shared some photos of herself and the actor with some of their mutual friends. Sharing the pictures, Arti wrote, "No words left... why... we will miss you so much... all of us... not done Sushant. U only and only showed love... we needed more of you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) onJun 14, 2020 at 3:41am PDT

Speaking about how Ankita Lokhande reacted to SSR's death, Ankita and Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthana Behere shared, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. She's still stuck on that news but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news