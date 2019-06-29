Article 15 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film collects Rs 5.02 crore

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Article 15 by Anubhav Sinha has hit the right chords amongst the audience. The film has collected Rs 5.02 crores on its first day at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's recently released film, Article 15 is being loved by the audience for its narrative. The film has earned rave reviews, both, from critics and the viewers. Despite opposition from the fringe groups and so on, the film has collected Rs. 5.02 crores at the box office on its first day. Article 15 revolves around the story of a gang rape and murder case of two teenage girls in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to announce Article 15's first-day collection. He wrote: "#Article15 has a decent Day 1... Gathered speed towards evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Should witness an upward trend/substantial growth on Day 2... Metros are driving the biz and high-end multiplexes will contribute largely... Fri âÂ¹ 5.02 cr. India biz."

The analyst says that the morning shows did not have large occupancy but the film is showing growth. With each passing time, the film is seeing an upward trend due to positive word of mouth. Looking at this trend, the film will see decent growth in its business the next day, assures Taran Adarsh.

Through this post, we take a look at the first-day business done by Khurrana's films. His Badhaai Ho takes the top position with Rs 7.35 crore, second is Article 15 with Rs 5.02 crores, followed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, and Bareily Ki Barfi.

Talking about Article 15, the film released on June 28, 2019.

