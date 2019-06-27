Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15's change, emerged as a revolution

bollywood

The film is based on the Article 15, which comes under Part III of the Constitution of India that deals with the fundamental rights of each citizen

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Article 15 is all set to hit the theatres on June 28, 2019, and with each passing minute, the audience is getting more and more excited to watch this hard-hitting film directed by Anubhav Sinha. This film is an investigative-thriller filled with heart-wrenching moments. Also, the movie goes to those inside areas of our nation which we didn't even know existed and brings out such stories in the limelight (based on true events) that is bound to fill your heart with mixed emotions.

The film is based on the Article 15, which comes under Part III of the Constitution of India that deals with the fundamental rights of each citizen. It secures them from all kinds of discrimination by the State on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them. The film's fight against discrimination began when they started a petition, '#DontSayBhangi' to ban the casual usage of the word 'Bhangi'.

Also Read: Ayushmann urges Arjun, Bhumi, Aparshakti to sign DontSayBhangi Petition

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha and the whole team of Article 15 believed that this word is an abuse to those so called 'lower caste' people; and it should not exist. Even though the campaign was launched during the India - Pakistan world cup match, it was a roaring success as more than 130k people signed up for the petition as opposed to the initial target of 100 K, and that too in just a week! Interestingly, individuals from all sections of the society signed the petition, which in itself is proof that the country is ready for change.

These initiatives are needed in India because in a country with a heavy population and such diversity, change can only be brought through the medium of such hard-hitting films and people which thrive to bring a difference in the orthodox mentality. Article 15 is all set to hit the screens tomorrow and received rave reviews from the critics all over the world.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.

Also Read: Do you know why Ayushmann Khurrana doesn't want his son to watch his films?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates