Ayushmann urges Arjun, Bhumi, Aparshakti to sign DontSayBhangi Petition
Article 15 is an investigative thriller which deals with rape and murder of three innocent girls in rural Uttar Pradesh
Ayushmann Khurrana's next Article 15, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha is all set to hit the theatres on 28th June. As the title itself suggests, the film is based on Article 15 which comes under Part III of the Constitution of India, that deals with the fundamental rights of each citizen. It secures them from all kinds of discrimination by the State on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them.
The movie is an investigative thriller which deals with rape and murder of three innocent girls in rural Uttar Pradesh. Ayushmann plays a cop who is investigating this case and during which he comes across this unnecessary discrimination, which is created on the basis of caste in some regions of India and he decides to fight back against it.
Now, Ayushmann and the team of Article 15 has taken this initiative to ban the use of the word 'Bhangi' because it's simply insensitive towards the people of a certain section of our society. Here's what he said through his posts:
Kuch jaati ke logon par jokes banakar hum kayi baar hans dete hai. Koi aap par aise hansega, toh kaisa lagega aapko? Aaiye, saath milkar iss bhedbhav par rok lagate hai. Sign the petition, #DontSayBhangi today Click link in bio @anubhavsinhaa @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany #ManojPahwa #KumudMishra @talwarisha #nassar @sayanigupta @mohdzeeshanayyub @ashishsverma @ronjinichakraborty @shubhro30 #SushilPandey #AakashDhabade @gauravkapata @benarasmediaworks #Article15
He just took this petition a step ahead by asking the celebrities of B- town, who are also his close friends and family, to join hands with him and help him completely eradicate the use of the word 'Bhangi'. Ayushmann tagged Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurrana to sign the petition and ask more people from the industry to be a part of this major change. Check out his post below:
Kaun Hai Ooncha, Kaun Hai Neecha Yeh Taiy Karne Wale Hum Kaun Hote Hain! Aaiye Sabko Batayein Ki Humien Aata Hai Bhedbhav Mitana! @arjunkapoor @bhumipednekar @aparshakti_khurana Sign the #DontSayBhangi petition & support the cause. Link in bio. #Article15 @anubhavsinhaa @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany #ManojPahwa #KumudMishra @talwarisha #nassar @sayanigupta @mohdzeeshanayyub @ashishsverma @ronjinichakraborty @shubhro30 #SushilPandey #AakashDhabade @gauravkapata @benarasmediaworks
Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.
