Ayushmann Khurrana gives shocking insight into how most of us are guilty of discrimination
Ayushmann plays the role of a cop in the film who is investigating rape and murder of three girls. The video shows how casually we use the word 'Bhangi' to refer to something that's diagreeable
'Tu Bhangi Lag Raha Hai', 'Bhangi Mat Ban': at some point of time, most of us have used the word Bhangi in a casual way, without thinking about serious implications. However, the latest campaign of Ayushmann Khurrana's next film, Article 15, title of which refers to the article with the same name in our constitution that prohibits discrimination on basis of caste, religion, and gender, tackles the subject with the sensitivity it deserves.
Ayushmann plays the role of a cop in the film who is investigation rape and murder of three girls, and in the video, he can be seen in the uniform in a police station set up and shows how casually we use the word 'Bhangi' to refer to something that's disagreeable. It also shows how negatively it affects the identity of an entire community. He posted the video with caption, "Galti toh kisi se bhi ho sakti hai, par hum kisiki tulna neechi jaati ke logo se kyun karte hai? Kya inke khilaaf apka yeh nazaria theek hai? Isse aaj hi badaliye. Sign the petition #DontSayBhangi.
Galti toh kisi se bhi ho sakti hai, par hum kisiki tulna neechi jaati ke logo se kyun karte hai?— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 17, 2019
Kya inke khilaaf apka yeh nazaria theek hai? Isse aaj hi badaliye. Sign the petition #DontSayBhangi, now.
Click https://t.co/JpxhGWloT6
@anubhavsinha #Article15 pic.twitter.com/RxJLXWUIjq
Along with the video, he also shared a petition to take a step in reinforcing the integrity of Indians by implementing a ban on the casual usage of the word 'Bhangi'.
Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.
Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: We shouldn't be blindly proud of our country
Top Entertainment Stories of the Day:
- Inside photos: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding ceremony
- From Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: Do you know how educated these Bollywood actors are?
- Leila Web Series Review: A tale of purity centre with muddled storyline
- Sacred Games Season 2 release to be postponed?
- Bride leaves wedding and crashes Vikrant Massey's shoot in Delhi; Here's what happened next
- Here's why Sunny Deol postponed son Karan Deol's debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
- Watch video: Navya Naveli Nanda working out on the New York sidewalk will fill you with awe
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai airport
- Malaika Arora's monochrome outfit looks like a perfect monsoon attire
- Here's Shah Rukh Khan's reaction on dubbing The Lion King with son, Aryan
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya gives us the creeps!