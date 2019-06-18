Ayushmann Khurrana gives shocking insight into how most of us are guilty of discrimination

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana

'Tu Bhangi Lag Raha Hai', 'Bhangi Mat Ban': at some point of time, most of us have used the word Bhangi in a casual way, without thinking about serious implications. However, the latest campaign of Ayushmann Khurrana's next film, Article 15, title of which refers to the article with the same name in our constitution that prohibits discrimination on basis of caste, religion, and gender, tackles the subject with the sensitivity it deserves.

Ayushmann plays the role of a cop in the film who is investigation rape and murder of three girls, and in the video, he can be seen in the uniform in a police station set up and shows how casually we use the word 'Bhangi' to refer to something that's disagreeable. It also shows how negatively it affects the identity of an entire community. He posted the video with caption, "Galti toh kisi se bhi ho sakti hai, par hum kisiki tulna neechi jaati ke logo se kyun karte hai? Kya inke khilaaf apka yeh nazaria theek hai? Isse aaj hi badaliye. Sign the petition #DontSayBhangi.

Galti toh kisi se bhi ho sakti hai, par hum kisiki tulna neechi jaati ke logo se kyun karte hai?

Kya inke khilaaf apka yeh nazaria theek hai? Isse aaj hi badaliye. Sign the petition #DontSayBhangi, now.

Click https://t.co/JpxhGWloT6

@anubhavsinha #Article15 pic.twitter.com/RxJLXWUIjq — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 17, 2019

Along with the video, he also shared a petition to take a step in reinforcing the integrity of Indians by implementing a ban on the casual usage of the word 'Bhangi'.

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.

