Article 15 box office collection: The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer rakes in Rs 24.01 crore

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Article 15, released on June 28 and the film definitely has gripped the nation with its catchphrase, 'Ab farq laayenge'

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 is having a wonderful run at the box office. The movie seems to have a stronghold at the box office despite heavy rains affecting Mumbai and other reasons that could possibly lower turnouts but did not. The audience are thoroughly loving the investigative drama and the numbers are proof.

Article 15 started the week with Rs 3.97 crore on the first Monday. The total so far goes as Friday Rs 5.02 crore, Saturday Rs 7.25 crore, Sunday Rs 7.77 crore, Mon Rs 3.97 crore. Total: Rs 24.01 crore India business which is a great chart of digits.

Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely delivering another hit with this hard-hitting and thought-provoking movie. Spreading a strong message across India through showcasing the true events that have occurred in the past, the film is inspired by real incidents.

The investigative drama, Article 15 has struck the right chord with Bollywood as well at the film's special screening. All the B-town personalities who watched the film were touched by its gritty and hard-hitting content, which emphasises the atrocities in the society and has come forward appreciating Anubhav Sinha's path-breaking content and Ayushmann Khurrana's promising acting. The audience is regarding the film as the most important film of the year for its relevant content, which is inspired by real incidents.

It is to Khurrana's credit that he has tackled difficult subjects — be it sperm donation in Vicky Donor (2012) or erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) — with sensitivity. While he understands the appeal of escapist masala films, he emphasises that cinema should also mirror the evils prevalent in society. He said in an interview with mid-day, "Cinema, as a piece of art, should comfort and probably provide discomfort to the comforted. This is a film that raises questions about casteism. So, as an aware citizen and a socially-conscious artiste, it was my responsibility to do the film."

The film features Ayushmann in a never-seen-before cop avatar with a heroic element to the character. With a no-nonsense appearance, the character has already become a hit among the audience with a realistic portrayal. The Anubhav Sinha directorial, Article 15 released on June 28 and the film definitely has gripped the nation with its catchphrase, 'Ab farq laayenge'.

