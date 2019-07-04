Article 15 box office collection: The cop drama mints Rs 31.16 crore

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his choice of films and his relevant performances. The actor makes sure he pours in his blood, sweat and soul in all of his films, and his effort shows at the box office. Ayushmann's cop drama, Article 15, has been creating quite the buzz in theatres across India. On day six since its release, the film has raked in Rs 3.48 crore at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office collection of the movie. He wrote, "#Article15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: Rs 31.16 cr. India biz."

#Article15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: â¹ 31.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

Article 15 started the week with Rs 3.97 crore on the first Monday. The total so far goes as Friday Rs 5.02 crore, Saturday Rs 7.25 crore, Sunday Rs 7.77 crore, Mon Rs 3.97 crore. Total: Rs 24.01 crore India business which is a great chart of digits.

"Article 15 is an incredibly important film for India and its youth. I am delighted with the love and appreciation that the film has received in its opening weekend," Ayushmann had said in a statement.

While Ayushmann understands the appeal of escapist masala films, he emphasises that cinema should also mirror the evils prevalent in society. He said in an interview with mid-day, "Cinema, as a piece of art, should comfort and probably provide discomfort to the comforted. This is a film that raises questions about casteism. So, as an aware citizen and a socially-conscious artiste, it was my responsibility to do the film."

The film features Ayushmann in a never-seen-before cop avatar with a heroic element to the character. With a no-nonsense appearance, the character has already become a hit among the audience with a realistic portrayal. The Anubhav Sinha directorial, Article 15 released on June 28 and the film definitely has gripped the nation with its catchphrase, 'Ab farq laayenge'.

