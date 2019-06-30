Article 15 box office day 2: The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer mints Rs 7.25 crore

bollywood

Despite opposition from fringe groups and so on, Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 managed to collect Rs. 5.02 crore at the box office on its first day. Article 15 revolves around the story of a gang rape and murder case of two teenage girls in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

On the second day of its release, Article 15 has managed to rake in Rs 7.25 crore, despite stiff competition from the ongoing World Cup matches. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the same. He tweeted: "#Article15 jumps on Day 2... Trending very well at urban centres specifically... Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although #INDvENG [#CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: Rs 12.27 cr. India biz."

Talking about the movie, Ayushmann had told the media, "The appeal of this film is we should be proud of our country, but we can't be blindly proud of it. We need to better our nation." Asked about the criticism the trailer of Article 15 received from some quarters, Ayushmann said he was aware that a section of society had got offended. "But after they watch the film, (they'll realise) there's nothing offensive or maybe we have offended everyone because we haven't targeted any community," he said.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

