Article 15 celeb review: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker call it 'bravest film of decade'

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 by director Anubhav Sinha has impressed the critics and industry insiders. The film is based on the Badaun, Uttar Pradesh gang rape and murder case

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

A special screening of Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Article 15, was held on Wednesday evening. Shah Rukh Khan was amongst one of the many stars to watch the film's screening. The celebrities who watched the film have taken to their social media accounts to share their views about the film. Article 15 is based on the Badaun, Uttar Pradesh gangrape and murder case. The film showcases Ayushmann Khurrana as an IPS officer, who cracks this case, which was falsely presented as a case of honour killing.

Taapsee Pannu, who has earlier worked with Anubhav Sinha in Mulk and wrote, "May Your Tribe Grow." She further mentioned that she couldn't write every character's name and therefore added multiple 'applause' emoticons in her post.

Can’t possibly write names of all people involved coz of the limited space here and each n everyone deserves a mention so will just end with ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ May Your Tribe Grow ðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ¼ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2019

Swara Bhasker called the film as the "bravest film of the decade." She took to her Twitter account to write, "Stunned, inspired & in a stupor after watching #Article15 It’s the BRAVEST mainstream Hindi film of this decade. Kudos @anubhavsinha sir @sirfgaurav Finally commercial #Bollywood has a defining film on #caste that says it like it is & more!! Kudos also to @ZeeStudios_ for making [sic]"

Stunned, inspired & in a stupor after watching #Article15 It’s the BRAVEST mainstream Hindi film of this decade. Kudos @anubhavsinha sir @sirfgaurav Finally commercial #Bollywood has a defining film on #caste that says it like it is & more!! Kudos also to @ZeeStudios_ for making pic.twitter.com/tC99eihPDY — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 26, 2019

National award-winning actress Divya Dutta also had kind words for Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. She wrote, "I won’t get sleep tonite.. awakened in more ways than one!! Go watch @article15. It’s a must watch.. @anubhavsinha kya jaadu kar rahe ho!! Felt so proud that a film like that is made!! @ayushmannk you are so sincere you just become t role u play!! Delight to watch! [sic]"

I won’t get sleep tonite.. awakened in more ways than one!! Go watch @article15. It’s a must watch.. @anubhavsinha kya jaadu kar rahe ho!! Felt so proud that a film like that is made!! @ayushmannk you are so sincere you just become t role u play!! Delight to watch! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 26, 2019

She further added, "My dear #kumudmishra #manojpahwa.. and all the other cast you excel!!! Special mention for the background score and cinematography too!! And dialogues!! Am gonna go on and on!! #article15 [sic]"

My dear #kumudmishra #manojpahwa.. and all the other cast you excel!!! Special mention for the background score and cinematography too!! And dialogues!! Am gonna go on and on!! #article15. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 26, 2019

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also praised this film and wrote, "Saw #Article15 again. It is essential viewing both as a fantastic film-making and as an important story of our times. The film is atmospheric, riveting and very well acted. @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk and the entire team."

Saw #Article15 again. It is essential viewing both as a fantastic film-making and as an important story of our times. The film is atmospheric, riveting and very well acted. à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ÂÂ @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk and the entire team. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 26, 2019

Popular television actor Ravi Dubey also spoke about this film on his social media handle.

#Article15 is shocking ,it is disturbing and yet it is sensitive kudos @ayushmannk @anubhavsinha strongly recommended — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) June 27, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana isn't flustered that the movie has also drawn the ire of several fringe groups, who allege that it depicts the Brahmin community in poor light. Talking to mid-day about it, he said, "It is a sensitive issue, but we have not offended anybody. You need to watch the movie, and then protest."

