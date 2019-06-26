Article 15 Movie Review: Real and riveting!

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Article 15 is an elaboration of the constitution against the backdrop of the execution of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh's gang rape, and murder case

Article 15 poster

Article 15

U/A: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Sayani Gupta

Rating:

"The State shall not discriminate on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth," states Article 15 in the Constitution of India. Scheduled tribes, other backward class, scheduled caste, and other castes, which are categorised as minorities in the country, consisting of 70 per cent of India's population. Says who? No one but the IPS Officer Ayan Ranjan (Ayushmann Khurrana), who is a graduate from a reputed Delhi college and takes off to Europe for further studies in the film. Fate brings him to Lalgaon village in UP's Badaun.

Anubhav Sinha has definitely won hearts with this film. While this crime/thriller will question you as the scenes proceed, the powerful dialogues will leave you startled. Brownie points for the dialogue writer! For all the Ayushmann Khurrana fans, this is not your regular Ayushmann film; in fact, it is the mirror of countryside India. Anubhav, who gave the audience some heartwrenching stories, has now let the viewers witness some searing images of the recent times.

Each and every scene of the film has a definition to it. Drowning the gutter water time and again with tonnes of garbage, walking in the paddy fields to simply a road scene with the cops on duty - it leaves a solid impression. Gang-raped, murdered and hanged on a tree's branch establishes the scene that how murkier things can get on the pretext of holding their reputation based on one's caste, sub-caste and further sub-sections under it.

With super crisp editing and screenplay, Ayushmann Khurrana outshines as the cop. With thick moustache and dressed like an Englishman, the actor justifies his character in every scene. The Bareily Ki Barfi actor has time and again proved that he can don many hats. From a sperm donor to a cop transferred to Lalgaon in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the side characters, can't really call them side characters, their contribution to the film is as meaty as Ayushmann's. Kumud Mishra as Jaatav is fabulous with his performance. The tongue-in-cheek humour in Article 15 will leave you laughing by relating yourself to every humour. Jatav plays a constable, who plays a Pasi (scheduled tribe) and his constant addressing towards the minorities as "their" and "them" irks Khurrana. Manoj Pahwa, who is mostly seen as a happy-go-lucky-person has a negative shade to his character as a senior police officer. Sayani Gupta plays the character of Gaura – a Dalit girl, who is in search of the third girl (her sister) with the two girls, who were raped and murdered. Her character is a strong one, which portrays the angst in her eyes, action. The hold on the dialect is on-point by all the characters.

Isha Talwar plays Ayushmann's love interest in the film, who is an inspiration to his character. Special mention to Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub – his character is a fierce and strong one too, which is the only relief to the Dalit community. Can watch the film with your family, friends and is for all age-group viewing with a little guidance.

