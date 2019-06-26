Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana's hunt for truth In Article 15 will give you goosebumps

bollywood

The makers of Article 15 launched another teaser video featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

On Wednesday, the makers of Article 15 launched another teaser video featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. Through this video, the makers have yet again tried to explain the discrimination that continues to exist in our society. Centuries have gone by and yet, we continue to discriminate people based on caste, creed, colour, and religion. In this dialogue promo, Ayushmann Khurrana wants to find the third minor girl who was raped and went missing.

Watch the promo video here:

The trailer of the film dropped a few days ago, which aimed to draw the parallels between how the Article 15 in the constitution prohibits discrimination and how it is still a norm in many parts of the country.

Even at the time of trailer release, the makers had come out with a small pre-teaser, which said: "Yeh Trailer dekhne ki aapki aukat nahi hai." The story of Article 15 revolves around the rape and murder of three minor girls, and Ayushmann plays the role of the investigating officer.

Article 15 is an investigative thriller and it also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.

