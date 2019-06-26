Article 15: New dialogue promo of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is out

bollywood

Article 15 new dialogue promo makes us really angry about the current situation of India. Check out this hard-hitting dialogue promo

Ayushmann Khurrana in the still from the promo

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to go all out when it comes to the promotion of a film. He also has the tendency to get into the skin of any character he plays and does not really get out of it until the movie releases. This is the first time that Ayushmann is playing a matured-manly role of a cop in Article 15 which is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

With this film, both Ayushmann and Anubhav along with the team of Article 15 have pledged to bring a change and are fighting back against discrimination. #AbFarqLaayenge is the motto of the film and we don't have any second thoughts that after the film's release, the 'Farq' will come.

Just a while back, a dialogue promo was released where Ayushmann's rage is so prominent and he wants to un-mess the mess which was made in some small town of our country. It makes us really angry about the current situation of India. Check out this hard-hitting dialogue promo right here:

Wasn't this just too interesting? This promo has made our wait harder for Article 15. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June, 2019.

