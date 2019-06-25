Article 15 new video: Ayushmann Khurrana stuns the audience into silence

bollywood

The video opens with a blurring sound and we see Ayushmann Khurrana try and make very hard-hitting remarks but unfortunately, we are unable to hear a thing for a few seconds

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the video.

On Tuesday, the makers of Article 15 launched another teaser video featuring Ayushmann Khuranna. The video opens with a blurring sound and we see Ayushmann try and make very hard-hitting remarks but unfortunately, we are unable to hear a thing for a few seconds. Later when the audio resumes, Ayushmann makes a valid remark stating that you may not be able to hear me but you can feel my anger, the same anger that crores of people in our country face every day when their voices are unheard by the so-called upper class. He even goes on to add, "it is time to raise our voices now and bring the change".

Through this video, the makers have yet again tried to explain the discrimination that continues to exist in our society. Centuries have gone by and yet, we continue to discriminate people based on caste, creed, colour, and religion. The teaser of the film dropped a few days ago, which aimed to draw the parallels between how the Article 15 in the constitution prohibits discrimination on basis of caste, religion, sex, and how it was discrimination was a norm in many parts of the country.

Even at the time of trailer release, the makers had come out with a small pre-teaser, which said: "Yeh Trailer dekhne ki aapki aukat nahi hai." The story of Article 15 revolves around the rape and murder of three minor girls, and Ayushmann plays the role of the investigating officer.

Article 15 is an investigative thriller and it also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha on Karni Sena's threat for Article 15 release: Filmmakers can't be constantly bullied

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates