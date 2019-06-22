Article 15: Sayani Gupta garners rave reviews at London International Film Festival

bollywood

Actress Sayani Gupta who often picks up the most unconventional roles for her self will be seen in a de-glam avatar as she plays a Dalit village girl in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 along with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sayani Gupta

Seems like a great start for Sayani Gupta and Ayushmann Khurana's upcoming film Article 15. The film has received immense appreciation at the London International Film Festival's screening. The screening happened ahead of the film's release in India. The entire team is elated with the response and reviews they received as it is a delighted start.

Actress Sayani Gupta who often picks up the most unconventional roles for her self will be seen in a de-glam avatar as she plays a Dalit village girl in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sayani shares, "It feels amazing to know the kind of appreciation Article 15 got at its world premiere of London International Film Festival, where it also opened the festival and then later at Birmingham. The reviews have started coming in and we couldn't be happier! I always want my films to be such where it leaves an impact on audiences, compels them to think, and carry the film with them long after they have left the theatres. And I am glad that this film is turning out to be one of that kind and is truly a very hard hitting honest film."

Sayani is one of the most versatile actors who has done some path-breaking roles in films like Margarita with a Straw, Parched, Fan, Jolly LLB, The Hungry and many more. She has also been a part of some successful web series like Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please. A brilliant actor in her own right, Sayani is constantly seen pushing her versatility and broadening the range of characters she chooses to play. Her upcoming film Article 15 is slated to release on 28th June 2019 in India.

Also Read: Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates