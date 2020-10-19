Artificial limbs give new lease of life to Kerala man who lost arms in accident

A 51-year-old contractor with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) got a new lease of life with Myoelectric limbs, after both his forearms were charred in an electrocution accident.

“Anil Kumar, a contractor from Kollam, was electrocuted while working on an 11 KV electric line on January 21 this year,” said Dr Lakshmi Nair, consultant, physical medicine, KIMSHEALTH.

After both his arms had to be amputated to ensure his survival, Anil had to rely on his wife for basic chores. Then, KIMSHEALTH provided him with Myoelectric limbs free of cost as per their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

A Myoelectric limb works with the help of sensors that use electric signals from the muscles to control hand movements. These limbs provide graded and well-controlled opening and closing hand movements.

“While one of the limbs given to Anil is sensor-controlled, the other is managed with switches attached to it,” added Lakshmi.

