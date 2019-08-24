Arun Jaitley passes away: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia pay tribute

national

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66 and is survived by his wife and son

Arun Jaitley

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia mourned the death of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia said that his death is a huge loss and he will be missed. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to social networking site Twitter and express his grief over the demise of Forner Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley passes away: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani pay tribute

Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2019

In his condolence tweet, Kejriwal said that Arun Jaitley, who was known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. On the other hand, Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia said that he is extremely shocked to hear about the passing away of Arun Jaitley.

Extremely shocked to hear about the passing away of former union Finance Minister & senior leader Sh. Arun Jaitley ji.

I had known him since many years and always found him to be knowledgeable and sincere.

Will miss him. RIP sir — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 24, 2019

Sisodia tweeted: I had known him for many years and always found him to be knowledgeable and sincere. Will miss him.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66 and is survived by his wife and son. Confirming the demise of senior BJP leader, Aarti Vij, Chairperson, Media and Protocol, AIIMS said, "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Member of Parliament (MP) at 12:07 p.m. on Saturday. Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors."

Also Read: Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors." He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley been an important leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and held the Finance Ministry post in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure. He did not contest the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha Elections owing ill health.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates