Arun Jaitley passes away: Bar has lost an eminent jurist and its pride, says Bar Council of India

The Bar Council of India in its statement said that Arun Jaitley always stood for the causes of the legal fraternity. He was a true friend of friends and was the pride of the Bar

Union Minister said that Arun Jaitley was one of the best lawyers in our country. Pic/Twitter IANS

Mourning the demise of former Union Minister and senior advocate Arun Jaitley, the Bar Council of India said that the "Bar has lost an eminent jurist and one of its tallest members." Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India said, "Bar has lost an eminent jurist, a talented leader and one of its tallest members. A politician who was acceptable to people across the party lines. He always stood for the causes of the legal fraternity. He was a true friend of friends and was the pride for the Bar."

Mishara further said that Jaitley was one of the best bilingual orators, who could orate in both, English & Hindi and was also a noted Parliamentarian. He said that it won't be possible to fill the void created due to the demise of the legal giant. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Besides being a staunch politician and Jaitley was a senior advocate and also practiced law at the Supreme Court, High Courts, and lower courts. The BJP stalwart was appointed as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court on January 19, 1990. He was also the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) during the tenure of the coalition government headed by V.P. Singh. During this period as a lawyer, he represented the government in the infamous Bofors case.

Jaitley, who passed away at 66 was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of breathlessness. An important leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jaitley held the Finance Ministry post in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure.

Recently, Jaitley had opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections earlier this year owing to health reasons. He had also stopped attending office since early April 2018 but was later back in the finance ministry in August 2018. The Former Finance Minister also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014.

With inputs from IANS

