Arun Jaitley was one of the best lawyers in our country, says Nitin Gadkari

national

Gadkari said that when he was the party chief, he used to seek advice from Jaitley on all the issues

Arun Jaitley caught in a candid moment during an event

On Saturday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid rich tributes to Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away earlier in the day. Gadkari, who is a former BJP president said that Jaitley's demise is a loss for all of us. Describing Jaitley, Gadkari said that he was a great orator both in Hindi and English and was one of the best lawyers in our country.

à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶à¤¬à¥à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤ à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤­à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿à¥¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤®à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤à¥à¤· à¤à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤ªà¤à¥à¤· à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤·à¤£ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤à¤¿à¤°à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¨ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¥à¥¤ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 24, 2019

Nitin Gadkari also said that Jaitley played an important role as an opposition leader. Recalling his relationship with the former leader, Gadkari said that when he was the party chief, he used to seek advice from Jaitley on all the issues. The Member of Parliament from Nagpur sais that people will remember his speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¹à¤®à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤µà¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤ à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥ à¤¯à¤¹à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 24, 2019

BJP leader and Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. At the time of his death, Jaitley was 66 and is survived by his wife and son. Earlier in this month, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS and was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre after he complained of breathlessness.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley's contribution to public life will be remembered, says Sonia Gandhi

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley, an important leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party held the Finance Ministry post in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure from 2014 to 2019. Recently, Jaitley had opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections earlier this year owing to health reasons.

The 66-year-old politician had also stopped attending office since early April 2018 after he underwent a renal transplant in May 2018 but was later back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. The Former Finance Minister also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014. Besides being a politician, Jaitley was also a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley passes away: Foreign dignitaries remember the leader

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates