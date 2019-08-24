Search

Arun Jaitley passes away: Foreign dignitaries remember the leader

Updated: Aug 24, 2019, 15:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Tributes pour from envoys and global leaders after the BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66

Arun Jaitley

Condolences poured in from dignitaries all over the world following the death of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Member of Parliament (MP). Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Outgoing Franch Ambassador in India, Alexandre Ziegler condoled the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. Ziegler said that France stands with India in the time of deep grief. Expressing grief over Jaitley's death, Alexandre Ziegler tweeted: On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India & its people in this time of deep grief.

Ken Juster, United States envoy to India also condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely. Taking to social networking site Twitter, Ken Juster, in his condolence tweet said that Arun Jaitley was a great statesman and a strong proponent of the U.S.-India relationship.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong took to Twitter and condoled the demise of former union minister Arun Jaitley. In his tweet, Sun Weidong extended his condolence to the family members of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

With inputs from IANS and ANI

