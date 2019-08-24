Arun Jaitley passes away: Foreign dignitaries remember the leader

international

Tributes pour from envoys and global leaders after the BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66

Arun Jaitley

Condolences poured in from dignitaries all over the world following the death of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Member of Parliament (MP). Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley ji.



As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India & its people in this time of deep grief.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/QiHmupN0Wz — Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) August 24, 2019

Outgoing Franch Ambassador in India, Alexandre Ziegler condoled the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. Ziegler said that France stands with India in the time of deep grief. Expressing grief over Jaitley's death, Alexandre Ziegler tweeted: On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India & its people in this time of deep grief.

It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of Arun Jaitley. He was a great statesman and a strong proponent of the U.S.-India relationship. May he rest in peace. #ArunJaitley — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) August 24, 2019

Ken Juster, United States envoy to India also condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely. Taking to social networking site Twitter, Ken Juster, in his condolence tweet said that Arun Jaitley was a great statesman and a strong proponent of the U.S.-India relationship.

Sad to learn that former Finance Minister #ArunJaitley has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased and his family. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) August 24, 2019

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong took to Twitter and condoled the demise of former union minister Arun Jaitley. In his tweet, Sun Weidong extended his condolence to the family members of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

With inputs from IANS and ANI

