Arun Jaitley passes away: Telangana, Andhra CMs remember the leader

Andhra CM Reddy said that Jaitley was a legal luminary and an articulate parliamentarian who made his indelible mark on the political landscape during the Narendra Modi government

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at an event. Pic/Twitter IANS

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the demise of former Union Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66 and is survived by his wife and son.

In his condolence message, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the services rendered by Jaitley to the nation and prayed that the former Finance Minister's soul may rest in peace. He also extended his condolences to the family members of the former leader.

While Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who also expressed grief over the death of the BJP stalwart said that Jaitley has been a legal luminary and an articulate parliamentarian who made his indelible mark on the political landscape during the Narendra Modi government.

Former Finance Minister Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon was admitted to the AIIMS earlier in this month and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors. Jaitley was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley played an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first government as he held the post of India's Finance Minister. An important leader of the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP), Jaitley had opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections earlier this year owing to health reasons.

In May 2018, Jaitley had undergone a renal transplant and had also stopped attending office since early April 2018 but was later back helming affairs in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. Jaitley also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014.

With inputs from IANS

