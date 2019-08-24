Arun Jaitley passes away: Will miss discussion on politics and cricket, says Foreign Minister

national

In his condolence tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that he will miss discussing politics and cricket with Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has a candid conversation with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he is "deeply grieved" at the passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley. Former Finance Minister Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon. He was 66. Taking to social networking site Twitter, Jaishankar in his condolence tweet said that Jaitley was a towering political figure who influenced an entire generation.

Deeply grieved at the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. A towering political figure who influenced an entire generation.



Will miss our discussions, on politics as much as cricket. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 24, 2019

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that he will miss discussing politics and cricket. According to a top source from AIIMS, the Health condition of Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had worsened in the past two weeks. A senior doctor on the condition of anonymity told ANI that a team of doctors at AIIMS started to counsel Jaitley's family members last week as chances of Jaitley survival seemed were very bleak.

Jaitley passed away following prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Confirming the demise of BJP's senior leader, the hospital statement read: It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on August 24, 2019.

Jaitley, who was earlier admitted to the AIIMS this month was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. A lawyer by profession, Jaitley been an important leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and held the Finance Ministry post in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure.

Jaitley had a renal transplant in May 2018 and had opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections earlier this year for health reasons. He had also stopped attending office since early April 2018 but was later back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014. Besides being a politician, Jaitley is also a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

With inputs from ANI

