Arun Jaitley's condition had worsened last week, say sources

national

Arun Jaitley passed away following prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday

Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Health condition of Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed earlier today had worsened in the past two weeks, a top source at AIIMS said. A senior doctor on the condition of anonymity told ANI that a team of doctors at AIIMS started to counsel Jaitley's family members last week as chances of Jaitley survival seemed were very bleak.

"On late Thursday night last week, he was put on ECMO. This is a higher version of a ventilator. His lungs were not working. ECMO was used to manage his heart. As he was also diagnosed with soft tissue skin cancer, fungal infection increased extensively. Team of doctors started to counsel the family members as the chance of Jaitley ji's survival were very bleak," said a senior doctor on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley passes away: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani pay tribute

Jaitley passed away following prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on August 24, 2019," the hospital said in a statement.

On August 9, the 66-year old BJP leader was admitted at AIIMS's Cardio Neuro Centre (CNC) in the ICU ward and was put on artificial life support system after the complaints of breathlessness, weakness and palpitation.

He was being monitored by the multidisciplinary team of doctors including a pulmonologist, a cardiologist and a nephrologist. The former Union Minister was a diabetic and had undergone a kidney transplant last year in May. He was also diagnosed of a rare soft tissue sarcoma cancer.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley passes away: Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor express condolence

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates