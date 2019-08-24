Arun Jaitley passes away: Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor express condolence

bollywood

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the age of 66 on August 24, 2019. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to condole his demise.

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24 ai AIIMS, New Delhi. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to express their grief and condolence. Here's what Karan Johar tweeted:

#RIPArunJaitley ... the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today....thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones....ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2019

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Deepest condolences and heartfelt grief on the passing of Arun Jaitley ji. Never had the opportunity to meet him but always felt great fortune in sharing the same college as him. His contributions and remarkable legacy remain exemplary for generations to come. #RIPArunJaitley"

Anil Kapoor, too, took to Twitter to send his condolences to Arun Jaitley's family.

Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.

His demise is a huge loss for our nation.

Will be truly missed.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones."

Sunny Deol also shared, "Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley". Ajay Devgn wrote, "Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitleyji's demise. Admired his dynamic vision for India; he was a leader I'm happy to have interacted with. My thoughts are with his family in their hour of grief. RIP Arunji."

