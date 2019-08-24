Search

Arun Jaitley passes away: Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor express condolence

Updated: Aug 24, 2019, 13:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the age of 66 on August 24, 2019. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to condole his demise.

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24 ai AIIMS, New Delhi. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to express their grief and condolence. Here's what Karan Johar tweeted:

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Deepest condolences and heartfelt grief on the passing of Arun Jaitley ji. Never had the opportunity to meet him but always felt great fortune in sharing the same college as him. His contributions and remarkable legacy remain exemplary for generations to come. #RIPArunJaitley"

Anil Kapoor, too, took to Twitter to send his condolences to Arun Jaitley's family. 

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones."

Sunny Deol also shared, "Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley". Ajay Devgn wrote, "Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitleyji's demise. Admired his dynamic vision for India; he was a leader I'm happy to have interacted with. My thoughts are with his family in their hour of grief. RIP Arunji."

