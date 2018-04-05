Arun Jaitley unwell, cancels his trip to London

The Finance Minister, who underwent a gastric bypass weight loss surgery in 2015, reportedly visited AIIMS on Thursday for a checkup where doctors advised him to take rest before treatment for his kidney ailment begins



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has cancelled his next week's visit to London for the annual economic dialogue as he is unwell, sources said on Thursday.

They said Jaitley, 65, who was suffering from a kidney ailment, has been advised rest.

The Finance Minister, who underwent a gastric bypass weight loss surgery in 2015, reportedly visited AIIMS on Thursday for a checkup where doctors advised him to take rest before treatment for his kidney ailment begins.

An AIIMS spokesperson B.N. Acharya neither confirmed nor denied this, saying "he won't comment".

A senior Finance Ministry official told IANS that the Finance Minister had cancelled his visit to the United Kingdom for next week's annual UK-India economic dialogue.

While Jaitley came to his North Block office on Monday, he is learnt to be working from his residence since Tuesday.

Jaitley, who was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha last month, has yet to take the oath as member. He has not been to the House yet. Significantly, he was appointed the Leader of the House on Tuesday, even before could take the oath.

Jaitley was unwell for some time when he assumed office in May 2014.

