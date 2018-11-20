Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder in secretariat, one arrested

national

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police have detained one person for allegedly throwing chilli powder at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The man, who identified himself as Anil Kumar, allegedly attacked the Delhi Chief Minister near his office inside the secretariat building. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the incident, calling it a security lapse.

While today just the CM's glasses fell to the floor and broke, an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless.

Imagine if attacker were to be wielding a more dangerous weapon. Who were to have prevented a tragedy from occurring? — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 20, 2018

"While today just the CM's glasses fell to the floor and broke, an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless. Imagine if attacker were to be wielding a more dangerous weapon. Who were to have prevented a tragedy from occurring?," AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted.

However, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is an MLA from Delhi's Rajouri Garden, called it a "drama orchestrated by Arvind Kejriwal himself."

"This is nothing more than a drama. Kejriwal has orchestrated this scene to seek media attention. He had planned this himself for cheap publicity. In the past we have seen him do a drama when the ink has been thrown at him or a shoe has been thrown at him, these are all his self-created controversies. Nobody can enter the secretariat without a pass and the security also is his own," Sirsa told ANI.

This is not the first that Kejriwal has been assaulted. He was attacked with slippers, ink and slapped in the past.

