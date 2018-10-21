Arvind Kejriwal begins door-to-door campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

national

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched the party's door-to-door campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the national capital.

"For four months, 3,000 teams will be visiting each household in Delhi and approach every voter. The residents are happy with the state government's performance especially in the sectors of health, education, water and electricity. We brought revolutionary changes in the city which never happened in the past 70 years," Kejriwal said amid poll campaign.

Kejriwal also targeted the BJP stating the elected seven parliamentarians from Delhi have no contribution towards improving the conditions of the city.

"What did people gain from them? They did no work for betterment. All they could do was acting as a barrier in implementation of our policies," he added.

Talking about party's donation drive titled "Aap ka Daan, Rashtra ka Nirmaan", Kejriwal said that they would urge the locals to contribute to helping them to run the election campaign.

