Arvind Kejriwal cites AAP's survey to attack BJP over Pulwama

national

Replying to a Twitter user, Kejriwal said, "The question was - will BJP gain or lose becoz of Pulwama and subsequent Indo-Pak tensions?"

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday cited an internal survey of his party to claim that 56 percent people feel the BJP will suffer electoral losses because of its "conduct" regarding the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Indo-Pakistan tensions.

Hitting back, the BJP said it was a "shame" that Kejriwal was "weighing the profit and loss" of the heroic action of the country's soldiers. Kejriwal at a press conference said the survey commissioned by the AAP portrayed the BJP's handling of the conflict between India and Pakistan in "negative" light among people. Later he took to Twitter, saying 56 percent people in the survey feel the BJP will suffer electoral losses because of its "conduct".

Replying to a Twitter user, Kejriwal said, "The question was - will BJP gain or lose becoz of Pulwama and subsequent Indo-Pak tensions?" In a stinging attack, BJP legislator Vijender Gupta said Pulwama terror attack and its revenge taken by the Air Force at Balakot are political issues for Kejriwal but the BJP considers it as honour of the nation.

"It is a matter of shame that Kejriwal is weighing the profit and loss of the heroic action of our soldiers in this manner. That is why he has become Pakistan's poster boy," Gupta said. The BJP leader also alleged that Kejriwal and his party were "misguiding" people with their "fake" survey.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever