Arvind Kejriwal launches fund collection drive ahead of Lok Sabha polls

national

Kejriwal also announced that he will donate Rs 10,000 from his monthly salary

Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday officially launched his party's 'Aap ka Daan Rashtra ka Nirmaan' campaign aimed at collecting funds to tackle the party's financial crisis.

Surrounded by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and hundreds of supporters at the Talkatora stadium, Kejriwal launched a mobile number - 98710 10101 - which can be used by people to donate to the party.

While senior leaders like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain, Atishi, N.D. Gupta, Pankaj Gupta and Raghav Chadha were present on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was raided by the Income Tax department, was missing.

Under the campaign, anyone who supports the AAP's policies can donate a minimum of Rs 100 per month, said Gopal Rai, a cabinet minister in Delhi.

The party has hired a call centre for the campaign and anyone who wishes to donate to the donation drive can dial the number (98710 10101) and the call centre would connect with the person.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Sanjay Singh, while addressing the gathering, announced that he will donate Rs 21,000 every month from his salary to the campaign.

"Not just me but my retired father and mother will also donate to the campaign," he said.

Kejriwal also announced that he will donate Rs 10,000 from his monthly salary.

"Apart from me, my family will also donate to the campaign. While my wife will give Rs 5,000 to the campaign, my daughter, who just started working, will donate Rs 5,000 to the drive. My father will give Rs 500 every month," Kejriwal said.

The AAP supremo also urged all the volunteers of the party to donate to the campaign saying that it is "compulsory for the volunteers to donate and nominate five more people".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates