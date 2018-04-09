Arvind Kejriwal meets protesters in solidarity at police station

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the lawmakers in solidarity at the Tughlak road police station



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets the TDP MPs, who were detained at Tughlak road police station, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Delhi police detained Telugu Desam Party workers who attempted to protest near Narendra Modi's residence. The protestors were demanding a special category sttus for Andra Pradesh.

The decision to protest was taken after TDP lawmakers met at Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Y S Chowdary's residence in the morning to chalk out the next course of action. The lawmakers were detained on their way to the PM's residence.

"Twenty MPs are sitting at Tughlak road police station. Police will allow all MPs to go after sometime. They were detained from Bhinder Point near Air Force Station, while they were marching towards the PM's house," a police officer said.

TDP lawmaker Jayadev Galla said, "The PM is the person to take decisions on the special status. He has to fulfill his promises and that is why we want to raise our demands with him." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the lawmakers "in solidarity" at the police station.

"We condemn their detention and fully support demand for special status of AP (sic)," he said in a tweet later. The TDP withdrew its ministers in the Union cabinet and walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the Centre denied the special status to Andhra Pradesh.

