Search

CM Arvind Kejriwal placed under house arrest by Delhi police: AAP

Updated: 08 December, 2020 11:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | New Delhi

The party alleged that his house has been barricaded with no one allowed to enter or leave it, a claim denied by the city police.

Pic: AFP
Pic: AFP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border. His house has been barricaded with no one allowed to enter or leave it. The Delhi police refuted claims.

Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border on Monday and reviewed facilities for farmers protesting against the agri marketing laws.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the Delhi Police has put Kejriwal under house arrest.

"We support all demands of farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit," Kejriwal had said.

Mumbai-based National Joint Secretary of AAP, Ruben Mascarenhas tweeted that it is “shocking” to see an elected chief minister being put under house arrest.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 08 December, 2020 11:12 IST

Tags

arvind kejriwaldelhi

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK