CM Arvind Kejriwal placed under house arrest by Delhi police: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border. His house has been barricaded with no one allowed to enter or leave it. The Delhi police refuted claims.

Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border on Monday and reviewed facilities for farmers protesting against the agri marketing laws.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the Delhi Police has put Kejriwal under house arrest.

"We support all demands of farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit," Kejriwal had said.

BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday



No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence

Mumbai-based National Joint Secretary of AAP, Ruben Mascarenhas tweeted that it is “shocking” to see an elected chief minister being put under house arrest.

.@ArvindKejriwal is not just Modi-Shah's political opponent, He is an elected Chief Minister.



Shocking to see Delhi Police place him under house arrest, beat up MLAs& yet facilitate access for BJP netas to protest.



Shocking to see Delhi Police place him under house arrest, beat up MLAs& yet facilitate access for BJP netas to protest.

Goes to show how much BJP is scared

