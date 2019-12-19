Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre: Take back CAA, give employment to youth

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the central government to take back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and ensure that employment should be given to the youth amid the protests against the legislation.

"Today, the law and order situation in the country is deteriorating. There is a fear among all citizens today. I appeal to the central government to take back the law but give employment to the youth," Kejriwal told reporters here.

Meanwhile, telecom operators earlier today halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order received from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-citizenship law demonstrations being held in various locations.

SMS and Internet services have been affected for few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana, in view of prevailing law and order situation.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties.

Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday after students and cops were left injured during the clash with police in Jamia Millia Islamia area. The demonstrations have spread to other places including at Seelampur and Jafrabad in the north-eastern part of the city.

The Delhi Police have requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the Act in the national capital.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

