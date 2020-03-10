Coronavirus in Pune: As 2 test positive for coronavirus, kin admitted in Pune hospital
The Coronavirus scare has reached to Pune as well. Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar reportes that two people tested positive for Coronavirus in Pune who landed in Mumbai on 1st March 2020 from Dubai and took Ola cab to Pune.
Pune: A day after two patients tested positive for novel coronavirus in Pune, district authorities on Tuesday said their family members have been admitted in Naidu Hospital here and their samples sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology.
Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the two Covid-19 patients were part of a group of 40 people which landed at Mumbai airport on March 1 from Dubai and had taken an Ola cab to Pune.
"The Ola cab driver has been admitted in Naidu hospital. His samples have been sent to NIV for testing. The list of 40 people who were with the the two patients has been received and respective district authorities have been told to carry out their medical examination," he said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe