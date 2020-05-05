As cases rise, BMC starts building hospital capacity

The city recorded a whopping 510 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday and another 19 deaths over the past 24 hours. According to civic officials, 10 of the patients who died had co-morbidities and of them, nine were senior citizens.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started enhancing the capacity of major hospitals set up for treatment of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms including Nair, SevenHills and St George Hospitals. Civic officials said that they would be increased in capacity from the current 3,000 beds to 4,750 beds over the next couple of days. As part of the initiative of identifying senior citizens who are at risk of contracting the virus, the civic body has identified 691 senior citizens between April 27 and May 3. All of them have low oxygen saturation problems. They were referred to civic-run and private hospitals in their respective wards for comprehensive treatment.

The number of cases in Dharavi crossed 600 on Monday after 42 new cases were reported in the area. Seven of those cases were from the Matunga labour camp. Four other cases were reported in Dadar and three new cases were reported in Mahim.

Meanwhile, G North ward, which includes areas like Worli and Lower Parel, crossed 800 cases with 60 new cases reported on Monday. Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, said that the cases were mainly from the BDD chawl and VP Nagar. He added that 30 patients were discharged after full recovery and apart from having the highest number of cases in the city, G North also had the highest number of discharged patients. Meanwhile, a Sena corporator, who holds a position in BMC also tested positive. Civic sources said that she has been admitted to Global Hospital in Parel. State health department officials said that a total of 771 patients tested positive today and 35 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday. The 19 deaths from Mumbai include a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, seven deaths were reported in Pune, five in Akola, one each in Solapur, Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded.

Civic body to give jobs to kin of deceased

In view of four BMC workers succumbing to the COVID-19 infection the civic body announced that jobs would be given to their kin. However, they will be assigned based on vacancies of posts like worker, porter, peon and clerk, and also the candidates' educational qualifications.

