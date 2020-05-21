As COVID-19 infections increase, Containment Zones decrease

File picture of Dharavi Koliwada, a CZ where people used to defy the order, so authorities decided to put up a strong barrier to stop them. Pic/Suresh Karkera

While the number of COVID-19 positive cases increased by 4,500 in four days, the number of Containment Zones (CZ) in congested areas reduced by 43, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has combined the zones and sealed entire slum pockets. The number of CZs stands at 649 against 692 on May 14. However, the number of sealed buildings has increased by almost 50 per cent to 1,910.

The number of CZs (manageable and in congested areas) has been increasing as the number of patients is increasing rapidly. On May 9, the number of CZs crossed 2,500, after which the BMC adopted a new system of combining multiple CZs and sealing entire slums for better management. From May 14, the BMC split up the CZs in two parts – CZs (in congested areas) and sealed buildings. On May 14 the CZ number was 692 and the number of sealed buildings was 1,271.

After four days, the number of cases in the city increased by 4,573. But despite the sharp increase in cases, the number of congested CZs was reduced by 43. "The CZ number does not increase as the slum pockets where the positive cases were reported are already closed. The work of combining the zones in slum pockets is still going on," said a BMC official.

While the CZs have decreased the number of sealed buildings has increased. At least 1,271 buildings were sealed on May 14, and now the number is 1,910. The list has excluded the buildings which were opened after completion of 14 days quarantine period.

The maximum number of sealed buildings in G/South ward (Worli, Prabhadevi) is 160. There are 146 sealed buildings in F North (Wadala, Sion). K West and K East wards – from Jogeshwari to Vile Parle - have 257 sealed buildings. L ward, E (Byculla), H east (Bandra E to Santacruz E), N (Ghatkopar) also have over 100 sealed

buildings each.

Highest number of congested CZs in L ward

L ward comprising Kurla and some parts of Chembur still has 168 CZs. It is approximately one-third of the total number of CZs in the city. Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner of L ward, told mid-day, "There are issues of common toilets, garbage collection, etc. We can't reduce the number of CZs if it causes inconvenience to the residents. But after a discussion with the police, we combined some of the pockets on a practical basis and so the number reduced to nearly 200 from the earlier 500 plus CZs."

S ward comprising Bhandup has 59 CZs in congested areas while M East ward of Govandi, Mankhurd area combined have CZs in 59 pockets. Even D ward of Tardeo, Malabar Hill has 25 CZs in slums.

