As Kareena Kapoor Khan gears up to turn 40, she shares a post on what she plans to do

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the Hindi film industry, and also one of the biggest stars in the business. Tomorrow, on September 21, she turns 40, and as she enters into her 40th year, she reveals what she plans for life.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a black-and-white picture of herself and penned a lovely and adorable note that would surely make her fans happy and excited. She has plans to sit back and love, laugh, forget, forgive, and much more.

Have a look at her post right here:

Malaika Arora commented on the post with a hugging emoji and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with two red hearts. And 2021 will be all the more special for the actress as she's all set to embrace motherhood again after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been a media sensation ever since and continues being so.

Early birthday celebrations began at her residence on September 20 and the birthday girl was even spotted outside, flashing her smile as always, have a look right here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan outside her residence ahead of her 40th birthday celebrations: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

And this is what the inside celebration looked like as the 40 number was decorated with grandeur, have a look right here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday celebrations: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

And what seemed like a fan-made collage, there was a collection of her pictures, starting from childhood to present and this could be a treat for her fans:



A collage of Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures: Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

