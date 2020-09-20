As Kareena Kapoor Khan gears up to turn 40, she shares a post on what she plans to do
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 on September 21, and as she enters into her 40th year, she shares a post on Instagram about what she plans to do and it's a treat for her fans.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the Hindi film industry, and also one of the biggest stars in the business. Tomorrow, on September 21, she turns 40, and as she enters into her 40th year, she reveals what she plans for life.
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a black-and-white picture of herself and penned a lovely and adorable note that would surely make her fans happy and excited. She has plans to sit back and love, laugh, forget, forgive, and much more.
Have a look at her post right here:
View this post on Instagram
As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG âÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Malaika Arora commented on the post with a hugging emoji and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with two red hearts. And 2021 will be all the more special for the actress as she's all set to embrace motherhood again after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been a media sensation ever since and continues being so.
Early birthday celebrations began at her residence on September 20 and the birthday girl was even spotted outside, flashing her smile as always, have a look right here:
Kareena Kapoor Khan outside her residence ahead of her 40th birthday celebrations: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah
And this is what the inside celebration looked like as the 40 number was decorated with grandeur, have a look right here:
Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday celebrations: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah
And what seemed like a fan-made collage, there was a collection of her pictures, starting from childhood to present and this could be a treat for her fans:
A collage of Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures: Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Born on September 21, 1980, to actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Shivdasani, Kareena was born and brought up in Mumbai. The name 'Kareena' is derived from the book Anna Karenina, which her mother Babita read while she was pregnant. (All photos/mid-day archives)
While growing up, Kareena Kapoor was highly inspired by the acting style of Nargis and Meena Kumari.
Since her parents separated owing to differences, Kareena was raised by her mother Babita. However, her mother and father, Randhir Kapoor, reconciled a few years back.
Kareena Kapoor went to Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai, and later to Welham Girls' School in Dehradun.
Bebo later studied Commerce for two years at Mithibai College in Vile Parle, Mumbai.
After developing an interest in law, Kareena even enrolled herself at the Government Law College, Mumbai.
However, she soon lost interest and, like elder sister Karisma Kapoor, Bebo decided to pursue a career in films.
Kareena took her initial acting training from Kishore Namit Kapoor, who was a member of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).
Kareena was supposed to debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), but backed out from the project in the filming stage as she felt she wasn't being given enough prominence.
Kareena Kapoor eventually debuted with 'Refugee' in the same year, along with Abhishek Bachchan.
Though her big-budget film - Asoka - flopped, the film was selected for the Venice and 2001 Toronto International Film Festivals.
Kareena Kapoor gained critical acclaim for her role of a sex worker in Chameli (2004) and a riot victim in Dev the same year.
Commercially, her most successful films include Jab We Met (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Good Newwz (2019).
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been part of several stage shows and world tours since 2002.
Apart from acting, Kareena has contributed as a co-author to three books: an autobiographical memoir, and two nutrition guides.
Kareena Kapoor has also launched a clothing line in association with a famous retail chain.
Kareena's personal life has been constantly in the limelight. She first dated Shahid Kapoor and later falling for the charm of Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena with her co-stars: Bebo and Shahid were seen together on screen in Fida (2004), 36 China Town (2006), Chup Chup Ke (2006), their most successful film Jab We Met (2007) and the much-delayed Milenge Milenge (2010)
Kareena and Saif starred together in Tashan (2008), Roadside Romeo (2008 voice-over), Kurbaan (2009), Agent Vinod (2012). After dating for nearly five years, Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012
Kareena and Akshay Kumar. The duo starred together in Ajnabee (2001), Aitraaz (2004), Dosti (2005) and Kambakkht Ishq (2009) among others
In picture: Kareena with Priyanka Chopra. The duo apparently had been at loggerheads post-Aitraaz (2004), in which the latter stole the show with her seductive performance. However, they appeared together on Koffee With Karan - Season 6, shutting all speculations.
In picture: Kareena and Tusshar Kapoor. Bebo starred opposite Tusshar in his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001). The two were later seen in the dud Jeena Sirf Merre Liye (2002)
In picture: Kareena and Shah Rukh Khan during the promotions for 'Ra.One' (2011). They earlier acted together in 'Asoka' (2001), 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001) and Don' (2006).
In picture: When Kareena Kapoor performed at a concert for the World Youth Peace Summit (India) in Mumbai in 2003. The concert was organised by Sanjay Dutt and his then-wife Rhea Pillai with the support of the entire Indian Film Industry, with the aim to spread the message of peace among youths all over the world.
We wish Kareena a very happy birthday!
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 on September 21, 2020. On the occasion of her birthday, we take a look at pictures from her early days in Bollywood. She looks so different.
