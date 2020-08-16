Will Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcome their second child in February 2021?
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced their second pregnancy and now a report suggests that they could become parents in February 2021!
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan became proud parents of a baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and he went on to become a media sensation. Ever since then, he has been a sensation on social media for his cuteness.
His shenanigans is a total hoot and his waves and blabbering to the shutterbugs always put a smile on people's faces. And recently, they announced their second pregnancy by jointly releasing a statement.
They said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." (sic) And now, a report by Times of India says that they could welcome their second child in February 2021!
A source said told the daily, "Kareena is due in mid-February. She is currently about three-and-half months pregnant."
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.
Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.
Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Also Read: Kunal Kemmu On Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy: Can't Wait To Welcome This New Member In The Family
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Saif Ali Khan has had a long association with web shows. As someone who forayed into digital entertainment long before it became popular in the country, one expects Saif Ali to be on the ball when it comes to recommending OTT shows. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Saif lists out the shows he would like to watch during the 21-day lockdown period. (All pictures: mid-day archives/trailer screenshots from YouTube)
-
Fargo: The 21-day lockdown has given Saif a good chance to watch his favourite shows all over again. American anthology television series Fargo tops the list. The show, consisting of three seasons (the premiere of the fourth one was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak) follows an anthology format, with each season set in a different era with new characters and casts.
-
Narcos: Narcos is certainly on everyone's list, and Saif Ali Khan is no exception to it. The American crime drama web television series focuses on the cat-and-mouse race between drug lords, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, and various opposition entities.
-
Altered Carbon: Premiered in 2018, Altered Carbon is an American cyberpunk web television series based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K. Morgan. In the series, a former soldier turns into an investigator on a mission to solve a murder. Although Saif liked watching it, he admits that the series is "little slow".
-
The Valhalla Murders: The reason? Saif says, "I will catch up on The Valhalla Murders; it is a Scandinavian murder mystery series that my friends have been recommending for a long time". Looks like an interesting plot isn't it?
-
Genius of the Modern World: Saif says, "[I also plan to watch] Genius of the Modern World, a three-part documentary that explains the ideas of Sigmund Freud, Friedrich Nietzsche and Karl Marx". In Genius of the Modern World, historian Bettany Hughes retraces the lives of three great thinkers whose ideas shaped the modern world. The documentary premiered in 2016.
Amid the lockdown in the country, find out what your favourite stars are binge-watching in Mid-day's new series STAY IN-TERTAINED - Where Stars Make Your Watch-List. We caught up with Saif Ali Khan, who is enjoying quality time with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan during the lockdown. Saif is also keeping himself busy by working out, cooking, reading and catching up on shows in the evening. Here’s what Saif loves to watch
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe