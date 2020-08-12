Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announce pregnancy: We are expecting an addition to our family

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood on December 20, 2016 when Kareena gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan, who went on to become a media sensation after he began making public appearances with his parents. There were reports that they are expecting their second child and talking about the same, Randhir Kapoor gave a statement.

Talking to the Times of India about the same, Kapoor stated, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. One should have two children to give each other company."

And now, the couple is indeed expecting their second child and released a statement on the same. Kareena and Saif stated- "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." (sic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

And how does Kareena describe Saif? In a recent interview with Filmfare, she said, "Saif's a great husband and an extremely good father. When I met Saif, he was calmer with himself. The timing was right. We're a decade apart, yet he thinks way ahead of me."

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

