Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announce pregnancy: We are expecting an addition to our family
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have announced their pregnancy and released a statement that says - "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood on December 20, 2016 when Kareena gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan, who went on to become a media sensation after he began making public appearances with his parents. There were reports that they are expecting their second child and talking about the same, Randhir Kapoor gave a statement.
Talking to the Times of India about the same, Kapoor stated, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. One should have two children to give each other company."
And now, the couple is indeed expecting their second child and released a statement on the same. Kareena and Saif stated- "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." (sic)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.
Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.
And how does Kareena describe Saif? In a recent interview with Filmfare, she said, "Saif's a great husband and an extremely good father. When I met Saif, he was calmer with himself. The timing was right. We're a decade apart, yet he thinks way ahead of me."
Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in a sunshine yellow palazzo suit with a protective mask arrived for Rakhi celebrations at the Kapoor household in Chembur, Mumbai. Like every year the entire Kapoor family attended the celebrations. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to shares posts from the celebrations. One of the pictures had the entire Kapoor-Jain family posing for the camera with Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria. Karisma Kapoor couldn't be a part of the celebrations so she shared a video message for her family that Kareena included in her Instagram post.
Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in his traditional attire as he arrived for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the Kapoor house in Chembur.
Bebo's little tot Taimur Ali Khan too was part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the Kapoor home. Later in the day, Taimur went to get Rakhi tied from his little sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at Soha Ali Khan's home.
Ranbir Kapoor too attended the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the Kapoor household with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in tow. Ranbir kept it casual in a blue sweatshirt and denim with a cap and protective face mask.
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on August 3 shared a stunning selfie with Ranbir and wished him on this special day and wrote, "Happy rakhi love you" with a heart emoji.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will next be seen together in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, while both have other films lined up too. Alia will be seen in father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Ranbir in YRF's Shamshera.
In picture: Alia Bhatt at the Kapoor mansion in Chembur.
Neetu Kapoor too attended the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the Kapoor home in Chembur.
Aadar Jain came in with girlfriend Tara Sutaria for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the Kapoor home in Chembur. Tara and Aadar have been in a relationship for a while but the couple has neither denied nor accepted the same.
On the work front, Tara is now gearing up for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 that also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani. She also has Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap.
Aadar's brother Armaan Jain arrived with wife Anissa Malhotra for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the Kapoor home in Chembur. Both happily posed for the photographers giving thumbs up.
Rima Jain with cousin Kunal Shashi Kapoor at the Chembur home.
