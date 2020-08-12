Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts Saif Ali Khan's shirts in latest photoshoot, thanks him for his photography skills

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been an absolutely stunner ever since she has become an actress. Fondly called Bebo by her fans, friends, and family, she knows how to flirt with the camera and pose for the perfect picture. And her latest photo-shoot is no less!

The only thing that made this photo-shoot, which was an exclusive one for Filmfare, a lot more glamourous was her attires. Well, the exciting thing here is that she could be seen flaunting her hubby Saif Ali Khan's shirts, and her smoldering pictures were also captured by the Nawab.

Have a look at her pictures and caption right here:

And as expected, elder sister Karisma Kapoor commented with a red heart. Manish Malhotra extended pink hearts to the actress and Archana Vijaya described the post as stunning. But that's not all, the actress even spoke about Khan and what she likes about him.

She revealed, "Saif's a great husband and an extremely good father. When I met Saif, he was calmer with himself. The timing was right. We're a decade apart, yet he thinks way ahead of me." Saif and Kareena worked together in LOC Kargil in 2003 and did films like Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod too.

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

