Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts Saif Ali Khan's shirts in latest photoshoot, thanks him for his photography skills
Kareena Kapoor Khan was an absolute stunner in her latest photo-shoot, and the actress thanked hubby Saif Ali Khan for lending her his shirts and was impressed by his photography skills!
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been an absolutely stunner ever since she has become an actress. Fondly called Bebo by her fans, friends, and family, she knows how to flirt with the camera and pose for the perfect picture. And her latest photo-shoot is no less!
The only thing that made this photo-shoot, which was an exclusive one for Filmfare, a lot more glamourous was her attires. Well, the exciting thing here is that she could be seen flaunting her hubby Saif Ali Khan's shirts, and her smoldering pictures were also captured by the Nawab.
Have a look at her pictures and caption right here:
And as expected, elder sister Karisma Kapoor commented with a red heart. Manish Malhotra extended pink hearts to the actress and Archana Vijaya described the post as stunning. But that's not all, the actress even spoke about Khan and what she likes about him.
She revealed, "Saif's a great husband and an extremely good father. When I met Saif, he was calmer with himself. The timing was right. We're a decade apart, yet he thinks way ahead of me." Saif and Kareena worked together in LOC Kargil in 2003 and did films like Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod too.
Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Giving us some couple goals, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is spending her quarantine time with her family stepped out with her husband Saif Ali Khan at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai. All
pictures/Yogen Shah.
Bebo looked stunning in her black top and white trousers and kept her hair open. Her no make-up look is certainly a treat for pap lovers. On the other hand, Saif opted for a white kurta-pyjama for the casual outing. The husband-wife duo twinned in their black casual footwear.
And don't miss out on Kareena's blue mask. The government might have eased travel restrictions but celebs are taking extreme precautions. They also regularly asks their fans to take preventive measures and abide the social distancing norms during travelling by wearing masks and gloves. Saif too followed the directions and covered his face with a handkerchief.
As the government has relaxed the lockdown, B-Town folk are back to being up and about. Kareena has been regularly spotted jogging in her building compound. Recently, the Good Newwz actress shared a picture of herself burning some calories in her compound. In the picture, a no-makeup Kareena can be seen basking in sun donning a black sleeveless top and kept her hair tied in a bun. Sharing the photo, she wrote: Dear fat, prepare to die. Xoxo, me (sic)".
Saif too has started stepping out of his house. He was recently spotted taking walks around his
Bandra home. Although, Saif is not on social media, Kareena's Instagram profile gave us a glimpse of how he spend his quarantine days.
During the lockdown, Bebo used to keep us updated about her quarantine life through her Instagram pictures. The pictures that she used to post were all about Saif and her son Taimur Ali Khan, and, sometimes throwback pictures that would take us back to her good old pre-coronavirus days.
Apart from her family time, the Veere Di Wedding actress also used to shared how she was trying to keep herself fit and fine amid the coronavirus outbreak. Bebo was working out at her home and used to share refreshing home-workout pictures on her Instagram handle.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. She will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan as the eponymous character. It's the remake of Forest Gump and is all set to release on Christmas 2020. On the other hand, Saif will be appearing in the 3D comedy-horror Bhoot Police alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal, and the crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Rani Mukerji.
