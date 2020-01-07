As the Panga title track is out, over ten thousand students dedicate the song to their mothers

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming slice of life sports drama, Panga, launched the first song of her film accompanied by Jassie Gill, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Divya Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur and son of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan.

The song was performed live by Shankar, which got the young audience and the cast dancing to the catchy beats. Kangana and Jassie were seen grooving to the title track of the movie along with the entire team.

In case you missed it, here's the title song for you:

The film also stars Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles apart from Kangana and Jassie. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

