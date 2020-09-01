Asha Negi: Met real journalists to understand the nuances of my character in Abhay 2

Asha Negi, who is popularly known for her power-packed performances, has swayed the hearts of audience with her digital debut in 'Baarish'. The amiable star has over the years successfully established a diverse identity in the minds of the viewers for the roles she has portrayed. An actor who has garnered immense appreciation, Asha Negi is now being seen in the character of a investigative journalist in Abhay 2 who aids Kunal Kemmu in solving the mysterious cases.

The star has time and again proved her efficiency by moulding herself basis every character that comes her way. Once again she has left no stone unturned in getting into the skin of her character and delivering her role with complete perfection. Her screen presence, aura, charisma, and her acting skills make her truly stand out in the eyes of the audience.

We all know how difficult the job of a journalist is and in order to deliver the role with perfection, Asha met few journalists to understand the nuances of her character. Speaking about the same she mentioned, "We all know how tough the job of a journalist is, and ever since childhood, we all have been following news and know the true essence of it."

She added, "Having played different shades in the past, I felt the best way to prepare for the role is by meeting journalists and comprehending all the traits required for my role. Having played most of the vulnerable characters, post these meetings I realized the kind of confidence I need to include in my character which helped me a lot to prepare for this remarkable role."

It would suffice to say that Asha Negi is sure to impress her loyal fan base and more with her dashing avatar of a reporter who will stop at nothing to unravel the truth along with Kunal Kemmu in ZEE5's Abhay 2!

