Ashes of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley immersed at Haridwar
Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi due to prolonged illness
On Monday, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's ashes were immersed in the Ganga river at Haridwar. The ashes of the late BJP leader were immersed by Jaitley's son Rohan. Rohan was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
Ashes of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader #ArunJaitley immersed in Haridwar by his son Rohan. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also present. pic.twitter.com/tEE72ZQmoX— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019
Former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi due to prolonged illness. Jaitley was 66 and is survived by his wife and two children. He was cremated with full state honours at in Nigambodh Ghat New Delhi.
Arun Jaitley's on Raohan performed the last rites of the former Union Minister. The last rites were attended by BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, and Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kapil Sibal were among those present at the cremation ground. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttarakhand were also present for the last rites of the veteran BJP leader.
During the last rites, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Arun Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley and daughter Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi got emotional while bidding a tearful adieu to the former leader. The 66-year-old leader was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors and was placed under observation at the centre.
While confirming the demise of the BJP leader, the hospital statement by AIIMS read: It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on August 24, 2019.
Arun Jaitley, who was an important part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. He also stopped attending office since early April 2018 but was later back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014. Besides being a politician, Jaitley was also a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.
With inputs from ANI
-
BJP veteran leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away due to prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Jaitley, who was regarded as the Chanakya of politics was 66 years old. He is survived by his wife and two children
-
Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors and was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre
In pic: Actress turned BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee pays tribute to former finance minister Arun Jaitley
-
In pic: Ambulance carrying the mortal remains of BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley heads towards his residence from AIIMS, New Delhi
-
Prominent politicians and leaders across parties visited the residence of late Arun Jaitley to offer their condolences and pay their last respects to one of the most outstanding parliamentarians and intelligent leaders of the nation
-
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first visitors to pay tribute to the mortal remains of the late Arun Jaitley at his residence in Greater Kailash, New Delhi
-
Senior BJP leader and veteran politician LK Advani walked in along with his daughter Pratibha Advani to pay tributes to former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at his residence in New Delhi
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also arrived to pay homage to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Rajnath laid a wreath, on his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's behalf on the mortal remains of the late BJP leader at his residence in New Delhi
-
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pay tribute to the mortal remains of former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley
-
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Bhattacharya offers her condolence to the former finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley's Sangeeta Jaitley
-
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia came along with his family to pay tributes to former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley. Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia was seen consoling former finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley
-
BJP Working President JP Nadda paid his last respects to former finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at AIIMS, New Delhi
-
Bharti Airtel Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal also arrived at Arul Jaitley's residence in New Delhi to pay his last respects to the former finance minister of India who breathed his last on August 24, 2019
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pays homage to former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at his residence in Greater Kailash, New Delhi
-
Sahara India Pariwar Chairman Subrata Roy pays his last respect to former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley as veteran BJP leader LK Advani looks on
-
Former Congress President and MP from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the residence of the former Union Minister Arun Jaite to pay tribute to the late leader who breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi
-
The interim president of the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi also paid homage to the mortal remains of former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley. Sonia Gandhi was also seen consoling Sangeeta Jaitley, wife of late, Arun Jaitley as Rahul Gandhi, standing with a wreath looks on
-
Former Prime Minister and Member of Rajya Sabha, Dr. Manmohan Singh pays tribute to former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley. Earlier in the day, Singh wrote a condolence letter to Jaitley's wife, Sangeeta Jaitley and said that the Jaitley was a great orator and an outstanding parliamentarian. He also said that the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society
-
In pic: Union Minister Piyush Goyal pays tributes to former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at his residence at Greater Kailash in New Delhi
-
In pic: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad consoles the family members of former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley at his residence in Greater Kailash, New Delhi
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays her last respects by laying a wreath on the mortal remains of former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday afternoon
-
Home Minister Amit Shah pays homage to former Finance Minister and party member, late Arun Jaitley. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah said that he has not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for him
Former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley breathed passed away on August 24 after suffering from a prolonged illness, Jaitley was 66 and is survived by his wife and two children. President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Businessman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, LK Advani, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other notable personalities visited the residence of the veteran BJP leader to pay their last respects. (All Pictures Courtesy/PTI and Twitter ANI)
