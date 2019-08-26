Ashes of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley immersed at Haridwar

national

Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi due to prolonged illness

On Monday, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's ashes were immersed in the Ganga river at Haridwar. The ashes of the late BJP leader were immersed by Jaitley's son Rohan. Rohan was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Ashes of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader #ArunJaitley immersed in Haridwar by his son Rohan. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also present. pic.twitter.com/tEE72ZQmoX — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi due to prolonged illness. Jaitley was 66 and is survived by his wife and two children. He was cremated with full state honours at in Nigambodh Ghat New Delhi.

Arun Jaitley's on Raohan performed the last rites of the former Union Minister. The last rites were attended by BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, and Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kapil Sibal were among those present at the cremation ground. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttarakhand were also present for the last rites of the veteran BJP leader.

During the last rites, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Arun Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley and daughter Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi got emotional while bidding a tearful adieu to the former leader. The 66-year-old leader was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors and was placed under observation at the centre.

While confirming the demise of the BJP leader, the hospital statement by AIIMS read: It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on August 24, 2019.

Arun Jaitley, who was an important part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. He also stopped attending office since early April 2018 but was later back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014. Besides being a politician, Jaitley was also a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

With inputs from ANI

